9,689 Shares in Eni SpA $E Bought by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,689 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of E. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in ENI during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 45.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
E has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, July 11th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.
ENI Stock Up 0.2%
E stock opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. Eni SpA has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.
ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eni SpA will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.
ENI Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5826 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 440.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.91%.
ENI Profile
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ENI
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Amazon’s Chart Just Flashed a Pennant Pattern—Here’s What to Do
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Analysts Are Loving Right Now—Should You?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Williams-Sonoma Q2 Results Prove Its Buy-and-Hold Quality
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.