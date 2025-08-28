9,689 Shares in Eni SpA $E Bought by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,689 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of E. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in ENI during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 45.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

E has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, July 11th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

ENI Stock Up 0.2%

E stock opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. Eni SpA has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eni SpA will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ENI Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5826 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 440.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

ENI Profile

(Free Report)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.