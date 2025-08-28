67,409 Shares in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. $UDR Acquired by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 67,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. United Dominion Realty Trust comprises 3.8% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 195,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 108,761 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 422,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,853,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,711,000 after buying an additional 1,706,037 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 123,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 44,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UDR opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.62, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.84.

United Dominion Realty Trust ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.64 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.490-2.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 452.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $47.50 to $44.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

