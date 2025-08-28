32,256 Shares in LGI Homes, Inc. $LGIH Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 12,620.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 219.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 50.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 111,600.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes stock opened at $62.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average of $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 18.18 and a quick ratio of 0.64. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $125.83.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. LGI Homes had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $483.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LGIH shares. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

