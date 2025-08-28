307,570 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. $NWL Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 307,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Newell Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,621,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,998 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 264,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 24,466 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 166,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 112,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Newell Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Melanie Arlene Huet sold 8,800 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $44,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,755.77. This trade represents a 14.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

