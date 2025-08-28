241,551 Shares in Target Hospitality Corp. $TH Bought by Kore Advisors LP

Kore Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 241,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000. Target Hospitality accounts for about 1.4% of Kore Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kore Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of Target Hospitality as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,781,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 59.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 166,815 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 420.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 161,036 shares during the period. 32.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Target Hospitality Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $886.05 million, a P/E ratio of 88.80 and a beta of 1.92. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.43 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.58%. Target Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

