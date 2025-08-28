1,775 Shares in ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth about $93,543,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 13.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,866,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,279,000 after buying an additional 1,570,649 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 152.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,632,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,392,000 after buying an additional 986,666 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,668,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,065,000 after buying an additional 643,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 745,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after buying an additional 561,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.38. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.77 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 41.01%. ADMA Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 478,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,190,314.14. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $3,941,719.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,559.20. This represents a 69.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,633. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

