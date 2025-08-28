1,298 Shares in Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR $LI Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $544,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after buying an additional 134,301 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $26.00 price target on shares of Li Auto and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Cfra Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “strong sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Shares of LI opened at $22.60 on Thursday. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $33.12. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Li Auto had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

