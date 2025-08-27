Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Herbert Raymond Mcmaster Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) Director Herbert Raymond Mcmaster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,783. The trade was a 20.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Herbert Raymond Mcmaster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Herbert Raymond Mcmaster sold 1,000 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.

On Monday, July 14th, Herbert Raymond Mcmaster sold 500 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00.

Zoom Communications Trading Down 3.1%

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $78.81 on Wednesday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Zacks Research lowered Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Communications

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Zoom Communications by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 6.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

