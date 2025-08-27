Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3223 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

NASDAQ:ZIONP opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

