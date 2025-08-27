Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3223 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance
NASDAQ:ZIONP opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $24.50.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
