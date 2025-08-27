Zacks Research Upgrades Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) to “Hold”

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

ACI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 1.18%.The business had revenue of $24.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 428,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 236,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

