Zacks Research Predicts Equinix’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Equinix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.27. The consensus estimate for Equinix’s current full-year earnings is $33.10 per share.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQIX. Dbs Bank raised shares of Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,020.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.52.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $781.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Equinix has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $792.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $836.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Equinix by 121.4% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 190.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in Equinix by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,935,708. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,508,409.65. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.74%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

