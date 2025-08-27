Zacks Research Downgrades Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) to Hold

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMRN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amarin from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amarin presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.84. Amarin has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.63. Amarin had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $72.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Amarin by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 88,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Amarin by 2.4% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 858,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 31,555 shares during the period. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

