Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 45,373 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $13,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 164,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $119,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 313,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,718,333.60. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,973.64. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $507,875 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.98 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.86.

View Our Latest Report on Williams Companies

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.