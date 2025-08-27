What is William Blair’s Forecast for FANG Q3 Earnings?

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, August 24th. William Blair analyst N. Dingmann expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.87 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.42 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $15.78 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $17.22 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $17.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $228.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.33.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $143.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $200.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 35.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,937,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,586,306. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

