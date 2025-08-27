What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Cadence Bank Q3 Earnings?

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cadence Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cadence Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $476.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.60 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

View Our Latest Report on CADE

Cadence Bank Price Performance

NYSE CADE opened at $37.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.89. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 8.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.