What is Atb Cap Markets’ Estimate for CVE:DB Q3 Earnings?

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Decibel Cannabis in a research report issued on Thursday, August 21st. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Decibel Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Decibel Cannabis’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance
DB stock opened at C$0.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. Decibel Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$53.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.03.
Insider Activity
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Decibel Cannabis
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- As Trump Blocks Clean Energy, What’s Next for Renewables?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- How a Superstore Strategy Fueled MINISO’s 20% Stock Surge
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Analysts Love These 3 Companies Reporting Earnings This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.