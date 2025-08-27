What is Atb Cap Markets’ Estimate for CVE:DB Q3 Earnings?

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Decibel Cannabis in a research report issued on Thursday, August 21st. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Decibel Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Decibel Cannabis’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance

DB stock opened at C$0.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. Decibel Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$53.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

In other Decibel Cannabis news, Director Jakob Ripshtein acquired 361,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$27,075.00. Also, Senior Officer Benjamin Sze bought 596,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$44,700.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,107,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,275. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.