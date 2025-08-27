WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

NASDAQ WBTN opened at $14.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.12.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. WEBTOON Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $348.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. WEBTOON Entertainment has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBTN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 40,550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,033,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares in the last quarter.

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

