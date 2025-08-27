Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC Invests $480,000 in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 656,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,900,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $312.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $228.52 and a 52-week high of $317.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.05 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.