Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $34.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

