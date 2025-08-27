Warwick Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $2,027,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $904.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,035.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $962.52.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $781.79 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $792.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $836.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 183.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,508,409.65. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

