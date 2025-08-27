Warwick Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,311 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Warwick Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIV. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

