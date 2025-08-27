Warwick Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Warwick Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.6% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.0%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $476.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

