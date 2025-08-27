Warwick Investment Management Inc. Has $109.90 Million Stock Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF $SCHK

Warwick Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,082,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,530 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1000 Index ETF comprises 22.8% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $109,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the first quarter worth $615,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after buying an additional 94,110 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 25,729 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $31.23.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

