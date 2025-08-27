Warwick Investment Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,244.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $23,698,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 108,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

