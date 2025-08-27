Warwick Investment Management Inc. Buys 287 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 3.7% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Warwick Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $17,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 37,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares during the period. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $17,011,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 153,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $70.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $70.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.04.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

