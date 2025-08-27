Warwick Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $460.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $446.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $465.63.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.