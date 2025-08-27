Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect Victoria’s Secret & Co. to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $1.4032 billion for the quarter. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 2.69%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Victoria’s Secret & Co. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE VSCO opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 334.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

