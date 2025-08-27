Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $593.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $576.84 and a 200-day moving average of $543.04. The firm has a market cap of $712.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $594.32.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

