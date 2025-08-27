Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.2%

VGK opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $80.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

