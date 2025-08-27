Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 396,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,133,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 126,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 33,539 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 454,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,098,000 after buying an additional 228,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 116,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The company has a market cap of $169.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.15.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

