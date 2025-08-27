Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $140.96 and last traded at $140.64, with a volume of 156811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.49 and its 200-day moving average is $125.40. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 31,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

