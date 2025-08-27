VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.56 and last traded at $77.54, with a volume of 4984477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.00.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average of $62.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,968,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,924,000 after purchasing an additional 663,924 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,923,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,586 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,575,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,185 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 964,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,223,000 after purchasing an additional 140,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,289.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 866,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,546,000 after purchasing an additional 803,854 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Articles

