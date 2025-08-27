Ultra Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHT) Stock Price Down 7.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ultra Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHT – Get Free Report) were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $117.18 and last traded at $121.13. Approximately 695,637 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 654,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.62.

Ultra Ether ETF Trading Up 8.1%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Ether ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Ether ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,713,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Ultra Ether ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 54,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 20,661 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Ether ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Ether ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ultra Ether ETF by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the period.

Ultra Ether ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Ether ETF (ETHT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Ethereum index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of an index that measures the price of Ether. It uses futures contracts to provide leveraged exposure without directly investing in Ether. ETHT was launched on Jun 7, 2024 and is issued by ProShares.

