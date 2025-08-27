Triad Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 95.2% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $166,128.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 647,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,003,879.64. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,255,856.80. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,966 shares of company stock valued at $9,858,673 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $96.03 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $75.67 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $766.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 90.0%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.