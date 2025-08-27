Triad Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,780 JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF $BBUS

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,013,000 after acquiring an additional 274,777 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,753,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,806,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,119,000 after buying an additional 413,121 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,436,000 after buying an additional 329,160 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,373,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,536,000 after purchasing an additional 163,892 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 10.9%

Shares of BBUS opened at $116.86 on Wednesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $86.94 and a 12 month high of $115.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.02.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.