Triad Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.86 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,626 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Main Street Group LTD grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.