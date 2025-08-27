Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF $VNQI

Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,657,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 331.0% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 39,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 30,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VNQI opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.41. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $47.89.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

