Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.2003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

