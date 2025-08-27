Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TTD. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, August 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, August 11th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.58.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.3%

TTD stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $141.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.59.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nautilus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $384,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $1,146,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $693,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.