Thumzup Media (NASDAQ:TZUP) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thumzup Media (NASDAQ:TZUP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Thumzup Media Stock Up 0.9%

TZUP stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.79 million and a PE ratio of -7.64. Thumzup Media has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91.

Thumzup Media (NASDAQ:TZUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Thumzup Media

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Robert A. Steele sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 602,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. The trade was a 80.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thumzup Media during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Thumzup Media during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thumzup Media by 195.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter.

Thumzup Media Company Profile

Thumzup Media Corporation is a provider of social media branding and marketing solutions which allow businesses and brands to pay customers and fans cash through Venmo and PayPal for their posts on social media. Thumzup Media Corporation is based in Los Angeles, CA.

