The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $38,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,616,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,817,022 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,422,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954,248 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,440,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,586,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,107,000 after purchasing an additional 743,906 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 595.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,488,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262,309 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Truist Financial increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $97.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.16 and a 1 year high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $2,359,239.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,592.09. This trade represents a 29.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $911,711.29. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,251.54. The trade was a 20.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,693 shares of company stock valued at $23,488,848. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

