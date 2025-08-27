Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. $OFIX

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,450,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,250,000 after acquiring an additional 82,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,181,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,577,000 after acquiring an additional 54,528 shares during the period. Juniper Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 1,937,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,656 shares during the period. Boone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,461,000 after acquiring an additional 126,806 shares during the period. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 686,374 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 79,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of OFIX opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $573.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.40). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $203.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Orthofix Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orthofix Medical news, insider Aviva Mcpherron sold 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $39,181.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,844.22. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OFIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded Orthofix Medical to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

