Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Citizens & Northern Corp $CZNC

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Citizens & Northern Corp (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens & Northern were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 4,814.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 270.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 29,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Citizens & Northern Stock Performance

Citizens & Northern stock opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. Citizens & Northern Corp has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $316.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $29.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.70 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 16.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens & Northern Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

About Citizens & Northern

(Free Report)

Citizens & Northern Corp. is a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens & Northern Corp (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.