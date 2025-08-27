TCM Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

TCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises 0.1% of TCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,385,364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731,993 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,895,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494,123 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,140,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.15.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

