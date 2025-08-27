Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $12,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.3% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 208.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 301,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,575,000 after purchasing an additional 203,917 shares during the last quarter. Elwood Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 262.2% in the first quarter. Elwood Capital Partners LP now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $528,867.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,560.61. This represents a 20.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 535,789 shares of company stock valued at $121,089,348. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.60.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $230.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.76 and a fifty-two week high of $245.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.98 and a 200 day moving average of $222.81.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1,503,800 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Stories

