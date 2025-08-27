T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.57 and last traded at $43.40, with a volume of 91310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.99.
T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $906.30 million, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDVG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2,338.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,525,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,375,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000.
About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF
The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.
