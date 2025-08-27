Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNCR

Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $6.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a market cap of $70.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 12.36%.The firm had revenue of $42.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.79 million. Synchronoss Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synchronoss Technologies

In related news, Director Laurie Harris sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 47,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,424. The trade was a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey George Miller sold 7,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $55,865.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 429,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,307.82. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,014 shares of company stock valued at $186,785. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 34.5% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.