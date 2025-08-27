Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) Chairman Acquires $107,900.00 in Stock

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) Chairman Leonard Tannenbaum bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $107,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 2,923,226 shares in the company, valued at $31,541,608.54. This trade represents a 0.34% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sunrise Realty Trust Price Performance

Sunrise Realty Trust stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.81 million and a P/E ratio of 10.52. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68.

Get Sunrise Realty Trust alerts:

Sunrise Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.0%. Sunrise Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust from $11.50 to $11.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Get Our Latest Report on SUNS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunrise Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sunrise Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sunrise Realty Trust by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sunrise Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $475,000.

Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.