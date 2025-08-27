SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY Shares Sold by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $141.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.12. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

