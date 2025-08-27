SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.12 and last traded at $85.73, with a volume of 321593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.72.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,345,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,121,000 after acquiring an additional 341,981 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,209,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 655,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,145,000 after buying an additional 69,970 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,164,000. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 410,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,872,000 after buying an additional 27,962 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

